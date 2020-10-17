October 17, 2020

  • 63°

Natchez hires private security

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 12:22 am Saturday, October 17, 2020

NATCHEZ — A private security company will soon be patrolling the Natchez bluff and downtown areas after Natchez officials unanimously hired the company during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled board of aldermen meeting.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said the owner of a private security company approached him about providing additional security on the Natchez bluff and then invited him to make a proposal to the police committee and Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong.

James Walker of Walker Security, who was also a long-time health inspector for the Mississippi State Department of Health, would provide two security officers to work at a rate of $15 per hour between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily, which amounts to approximately $840 per week, Gibson said.

“Two officers would assist us in maintaining a safe environment for individuals visiting the bluff after hours,” he said.

Gibson said there is enough money in the Natchez Police Department budget to hire two of Walker’s officers through Dec. 31 until vacant police officer positions are filled.

“In the event that those officer positions are filled, that money may not be available any longer so this is a proposal for a temporary service that would last through the end of December and then we will see how it goes,” he said.

Walker said he noticed the need for additional security downtown while he was walking that area himself.

“I came to the city with this proposal because I am a resident of Natchez and Adams County and by utilizing the bluff area I noticed the need was there,” he said. “It would serve Natchez well to have some kind of protection in the downtown Natchez bluff area. The Natchez Police Department does a great job, but I know a lot of the things they’re doing take more precedence over walking that area.”

Walker said before coming to the city with his proposal, he put on his uniform and walked the bluff as a social experiment to see how people would receive him.

“While I was doing that, many people stopped me to say they were happy to see security there and that they felt safer,” he said. “I want to do something to help my city. I love Natchez and I want to help people fell safer. I want to assist the Natchez Police Department in any way I can.”

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said Walker assisted police in capturing a suspicious individual in an office downtown.

“Probably a month ago, Mr. Walker played a major part in preventing a crime from happening by being observant,” he said. “He encountered this individual that he felt was suspicious and he kept watch on him. He then found this individual in someone’s office about to harm a female in that office. He called the police and we were able to arrest this individual. If Mr. Walker wasn’t there, we don’t know what would have happened.”

Armstrong said having Walker’s assistance could also help deter burglars from breaking into automobiles and businesses.

“You can never have too much protection nowadays,” Armstrong said.

Alderwoman Sarah Carter-Smith made the motion to enter an agreement with Walker Security once all of the necessary legal documents were in place and the motion passed unanimously.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Beautiful day Saturday for balloon fest, but winds too strong for morning flight

News

Balloon Fest underway in Natchez: Weekend schedule

News

Natchez hires private security

News

Casting call books up quickly

News

Tourism numbers are good

News

Hunters’ paradise could be yours for $20M

News

Week 10 scores: Live high school football scores

News

Plenty of fun events planned around Natchez Balloon Festival

News

Natchez Balloon Festival is ready to fly

News

250 Southwest Electric customers still without electricity in Adams County

News

City of Natchez offers remote workers $6K incentives

News

Balloon fest starts Friday

News

More than 600 Southwest Electric customers in Adams County still without service Wednesday

News

Dunleith work progressing; opening date still uncertain

News

Balloons get ready for weekend festival

News

Pets of the Week Oct. 14-21

News

City moves to sell Margaret Martin building to owners of Dunleith

News

Former justice court judge Patricia Dunmore remembered for compassion, wit

News

Adams County Hurricane Delta damages total $125K so far, officials say

News

Power restored to all Entergy customers in Natchez; 1,755 Southwest Electric customers still without power

News

Longwood closed until Thursday after trees block driveways, knock out power

News

Online fund drive aims to get K-9 officer a vest

News

Natchez Walmart loses some dairy, meat items after power outage in storm

News

1,000 Adams County Southwest Electric customers have power restored; thousands still out