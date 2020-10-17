October 17, 2020

Balloons to fly over Natchez this afternoon, glow tonight

By Scott Hawkins

Published 4:37 pm Saturday, October 17, 2020

NATCHEZ — Look up in the skies over Natchez this afternoon and you’re likely to see hot air balloons dotting the, sky after pilots decided in a Saturday afternoon meeting that  conditions were good for flying.

Also, pilots will conduct balloon glows at sites throughout Natchez on Saturday night.

Glow Locations on Saturday  from 6:30 until 8 p.m. Bluff Park, Grassy lot on Broadway between Bontura Alley and State Street,  City parking lot on Commerce St. behind the Council Chambers, Natchez Mall, Monmouth, Magnolia Bluffs Casino, Magnolia Bluffs Hotel, Natchez Under-the-Hill, Pedro’s, Natchez High School, Vidalia Riverfront, Concordia Bank on Highway 61 North.

