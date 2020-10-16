March 8, 1981 – Oct. 2, 2020

NATCHEZ — Memorial services for Veronica Shanea Squalls, affectionately known as “Ron,” who died October 2, 2020 at Merit Health Central in Jackson, MS will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez.

Veronica was born March 8, 1981 to Angela Squalls McGruder and Jose’ R Scott. She accepted Christ in her life at the early age of 10 years old. She attended Natchez High School and continued her education at East Mississippi and Co-Lin Community Colleges for her mortician and CNA credentials as well as the Mississippi Access for Rural Care 2001 Medical Enrichment and Development (MMED) Program.

Veronica never a stranger to hard work was formerly employed by various places throughout adulthood including Blessings at Home, LLC, Acumer Fiscal Agent, LLC, King Tavern, Jugheads Fish Fry, Vidal L. Thompson Sr., Sweetie’s Express, Agave Café’ and Bears BBQ.

Veronica was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Walter J. Squalls II; paternal grandparents, Rev. John Scott Sr. and Louis Scott; one uncle, Carl Wayne Williams.

She is survived by one loving son, Mykal Squalls-Butts; her mother, Angela Squalls McGruder and husband, Ricky; her father Jose’ R. Scott; a sweet grandmother, Betty Squalls all of Natchez, MS; her siblings, Marcus Williams and Jasmine Williams and companion Jaylen of Houston, TX; step-sisters, Keese McGruder and Damira McGruder; step-brothers, Ricky McGruder Jr, Darius McGruder and wife Iesha and Cordell Minor all of Natchez, MS; four caring uncles, Walter Squalls III and O’Shea Squalls and wife Lorie both of Dallas, TX, Ronnie Williams and wife Linda of Roxie, MS and Carlos Bailey and wife Kawana of Hattiesburg, MS; a very special aunt, Carolyn Scott Newell of Hattiesburg, MS; three nieces, Larryn Williams, Zariah Pittman and Mariah Pittman all of Houston, TX; two godchildren, Lashasta Mason and Triston Allen; her special friends, Douglas Mazique, Donald Henson, Mary Jackson, Necole Johnson, Proby, Melodie Washington; and a host of other relatives and friends.

We are practicing social distancing and as a family have mandated all are required to wear a mask to attend the memorial.