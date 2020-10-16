Oct. 17, 1969 – Oct. 14, 2020

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Mr. Neil Stewart Taylor, 50, of Vidalia, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home Chapel in Ferriday on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Bishop Derwood Perkins and Rev. Tim Vanier officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Young’s of Ferriday.

Neil was born on Friday, October 17, 1969 in Natchez and passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Baton Rouge following a brief illness.

He was a lifelong resident of Vidalia a graduate of Vidalia High School. Immediately following graduation Neil enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he was a Radar Specialist. Neil was the owner of Drug and Alcohol Detection Solutions, Bossier City, and a Certified Sleep Tech.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Scott Taylor; maternal grandparents, Stewart and Myrtle Holland; and paternal grandparents, John and Frankie Scott Taylor.

Survivors include his mother, Mother Betty Holland Taylor of Vidalia; two daughters, Courtney Taylor Shilling of Natchez and Haley Brooke Taylor of Vidalia; two grandsons, Bradley and Mason Shilling; brother, Brad and wife Scottye Taylor of Natchez; niece, Morgan Taylor; nephew, Lee Taylor; cousin, Julie and Miles Tiegs of Gainesville, GA; aunt, Margaret Shirley Smith and husband James Smith of Natchez; uncle, Marvin Taylor of Summit, MS. Also surviving are numerous cousins and relatives.

Pallbearers include: Lee Scott Taylor, Lloyd Howington, Bill Massey, Miles Tiegs, Brain Allred, and Chris Cothren.

Visitation will be at Young’s in Ferriday from 12 p.m. to service time 2 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.