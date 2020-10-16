July 7, 1936 – Oct. 15, 2020

FERRIDAY — Graveside service for Herbert Christopher Douglas Sr., 84, of Ferriday, will be held at Lula Baptist Church Cemetery in on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Herbert was born on Tuesday, July 7, 1936 in Bentonia, MS, and passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Ferriday. He spent his time as a brick mason working on homes around the Miss-Lou. Herbert taught his kids a lot of things, but the most important one was his “make it happen mentality”. Herbert was level headed never bragged nor spoke low of himself or anyone. He thought he was never too old to accomplish something. He was the toughest man, but was also very humble and kind. He will dearly be missed by his kids, family, and friends.

He is reunited with the love of his life, Julia Faith Douglas; parents, John Wesley Douglas and Vinidra Covey Douglas; brothers, J.W, Douglas and Robert Douglas; sister, Marie Rushing; and brother, Earnest Douglas.

Herbert leaves behind his family to cherish his memory his daughters, Sheila Lewis and her husband Wayland; Cathy Culbertons and her husband Wade; son, Wesley E. Douglas, Sr. and his wife Honey; brothers, James Douglas and his wife Jan and Aubrey Douglas; sisters, Mary Douglas and Barbara Douglas; 21 grandchildren, R.D., Victoria, Blaise, Michael, Devin, Jeremy, Jessica, Reagan, Victoria, Lauren, Thomas, Allie, Christopher, Paige, Luke, Colby, Brittany, Welsey, Jack, John, and Katilina; and 26 and 1/2 great-grandchildren. He leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons.

