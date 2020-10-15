Things for which to be thankful this fall Friday

We have a number of things for which to be thankful on this fine fall Friday.

We feel our first touch of crisp, cool weather today, with an expected high of 66 degrees. Tonight’s lows are forecast to be around 48.

Bundle up as you head out to see the more than 40 balloons expected to take flight in Natchez this weekend for the 35th annual Natchez Balloon Festival.

Wind conditions may not be favorable today for balloon flying, but Saturday’s weather is looking much better. On Saturday, we expect sunny skies and winds from the South Southwest from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Keep your fingers crossed that weather conditions allow for the balloons to take off and for a balloon glow tonight and Saturday.

Also, this week Natchez became the first community in Mississippi to enact an incentive program to encourage people from around the country who are employed in jobs that allow them to work from home to move to Natchez.

The program would provide $6,000 plus relocation expenses up to $2,500 per remote worker who relocates to Natchez and purchases a home valued at $150,000 or more within the city limits.

The incentive program is capped at $180,000 and will be facilitated by Natchez Inc. The funds will be paid by the city on a case-by-case basis, Natchez Inc. Executive Director Chandler Russ said.

At one time, young people were flocking to urban areas, but it seems the shine has rubbed off those places, for many reasons. Families are now seeking the safety of smaller communities, and ours is the perfect place to call home for those whose jobs allow them to choose wherever they want to live. The cost of living here is affordable in our beautiful community.

Here’s hoping this program attracts a number of families who will move to and love living in Natchez like we do.