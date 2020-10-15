October 16, 2020

Ronnie Brooks Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 9:31 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020

Aug. 6, 1992 – Oct. 13, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Ronnie Brooks, Jr., 28, of Natchez, who passed Oct. 13, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA will at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at Providence Cemetery, in Natchez.

He was born Aug. 6, 1992 in Natchez, the son of Ronnie Brooks, Sr. and Angela Baker.

A walk through visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Forest Aid Baptist Church. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask if able.

Mr. Brooks was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Juanita Love Carter.

He leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Angela and Ronnie, his “little” sister, Angel, his daughter, Gabbie, his nephew, Axen; his Godbrother, Cameron Dunbar; grandparents, Jimmie B. and Linda Baker, James and Evelyn Brooks; his aunts, Katrina James (Eddie), Keilah Ford (David), Jilinda Baker, Toni Harden (Wesley), Tracie August (Roderick); his uncles, Jimmie B. Baker, Jr., Michelle Brooks, Sr. (Gloria), Donnell Brooks; his first cousins, Rechelle, Lori, Michelle, Jr., Ash-Leigh, Ashton, Eboni, Tavarras, Arenita, Davion, Averie, Ryan; several special people in his life, Ashley, Victoria, Carley and friends that he referred to as “his brothers”, additional friends and a host of extended paternal and maternal family members.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.

