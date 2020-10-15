October 16, 2020

Nettie Marie Phillips

By Staff Reports

Published 1:07 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020

Dec. 7, 1923 – Oct. 12, 2020

NATCHEZ — Private graveside services were held for Nettie Marie Phillips, 96, of Natchez on Oct. 14, 2020 at the Natchez City Cemetery. Father Ken Ritter from Trinity Episcopal Church officiated under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Ms. Phillips was born December 7, 1923 and was the daughter of James Turner Phillips and Mabel Vaughn Phillips. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Agnes Phillips Lindley, her brothers Nemour P. Phillips and J. T. Phillips, and her niece Phyllis Marie Lindley.

Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church or a charity of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

