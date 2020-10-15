Ferriday hosts General Trass on Friday night

FERRIDAY — When the Ferriday High School Trojans play host to LHSAA District 2-2A opponent General Trass High School at Melz Field Friday night, they won’t be facing the same Panthers team they routed last year. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

That game in 2019 was played at General Trass in Lake Providence, La., and Ferriday came out on top 58-14. Expect a more competitive game this year as both teams enter with records of 2-0 overall and 1-0 in district play.

The Panthers are coming off a 48-12 win at Madison Parish High School. The Trojans are coming off a 28-12 road victory over Rayville High School in which head coach Stanley Smith was not too pleased his team’s performance.

“The guys didn’t play good last Thursday. We’ve got to get better in our offensive line and our secondary,” Smith said. “We had a pretty good night defensively, but the secondary has got to get better. We’ve got to clean up our penalties.”

Two bright spots from that game were the play of senior quarterback Jyron Milligan, who had one touchdown pass, and senior running back Daminiya Milligan, who had three touchdown runs.

As for what the Trojans will be working on in practice this week to get ready for a good General Trass team, Smith said, “We’ve got to execute our schemes. We’ve got to stop the run and stop the pass. Stay within our game plan.”

Smith said the keys to victory will be playing disciplined football and playing with passion – something Smith said the Trojans lacked at times against Rayville.

General Trass stunned a lot of people when the Panthers upset football powerhouse Evangel Christian Academy on the road 36-25 in Week 1. The Panthers racked up 475 yards of total offense in that game.

The Trojans’ defense will have to key in on quarterback Wydett Wiliams, who completed 12 of 15 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown and ran for 94 yards and one TD on 11 carries as well as running backs Demontrell Quinn, who had 21 carries for 158 yards and two TDs and Markel Norris, who had 13 carries for 109 in the Panthers’ upset win.

“They’re playing pretty good football right now. They’re 2-0. We’ve got to come our and play good football Friday night,” Smith said. “It’s a big game. It’s a home game. Every game is a big game for us.”

Among the standouts for Ferriday who need to step up for the Trojans to remain undefeated that Smith said are Kylyn Lewis, Blake Tarver, and Kobe Johnson.

“We need a better game out of Kobe Johnson defensively,” Smith said. “Offensively, Jyron Milligan, Daminiya Milligan, and Elijah White, our receiver. Offensive line has to come together and get clicking, too.”