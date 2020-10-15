CLAYTON — Earline Hampton Smith, 68, entered into eternal rest at her daughter’s residence in Sacramento, California on Sunday, October 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving daughters and granddaughter. She was a 68-year-old native of Ferriday, Louisiana.

Final visitation service will be held at New Mount Zion Baptist Church in Clayton, Louisiana on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at noon, with Rev. George E. Davis officiating. Burial will follow at the Watkins Cemetery in Natchez, Mississippi under the directions of Smith Funeral Home in Monroe, Louisiana.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Smith, father, Joseph Holmes, mother, Martha Cobb Vaughn, daughter, and son-in-law, Dafney Jones (Creston) Hawkins.

Survivors include her children, Angela, John, and Jerry Hampton; Nicole Peters (Jeremy), and Jeremiah Jones.