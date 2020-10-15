Betty Aldridge

Oct. 31, 1944 – Oct. 13, 2020

MEADVILLE — Graveside services for Mrs. Betty A. Aldridge will be on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Fulton Stampley Cemetery in Meadville at 1 p.m. Rev. Larry Richie will be officiating the services, with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Aldridge, 75, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Merit Health in Natchez, MS. She was born on October 31, 1944 in Franklin County to James Riley Jackson and Flora Ann Jackson.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Herbert T. Aldridge; brothers, J.R. Jackson and John Jackson.

Survivors are her daughter, Sherry Roberts and husband, Danny, of Roxie; son, Bobby Aldridge of McComb; grandson, Allen Everhart; great granddaughter, Avah Everhart; and a host of family and friends.

