250 Southwest Electric customers still without electricity in Adams County

NATCHEZ — Approximately 250 Adams County members of Southwest Electric who lost power during Hurricane Delta Saturday were still waiting to have their lights turned back on Thursday afternoon.

The company, which serves nine counties in Southwest Mississippi, including Adams County, has bridged a significant gap from the 80% of their customers who lost power during the storm almost a week ago.

Approximately 5% of all of Southwest Electric’s members were without power Thursday and approximately 4% of their Adams County customers, said Deb McGee, public relations director for Southwest Electric.

The outages occurred when Hurricane Delta damaged and uprooted countless trees and, with them, power lines and power poles.

“We’re hoping to get most of our members back on by Friday (today),” McGee said.

Since repairs were done to all of Southwest’s main lines and substations, McGee said, their focus has shifted to isolated damages to other lines off the main lines that would cut power to individual customers scattered throughout the county.

On Wednesday and Thursday, power was restored to members on Tate Road, Forrest Home Drive, Lincoln Heights, Ellislie Plantation and Jeanette and Liberty roads.

As of Thursday, work still continued on Cranfield, Dunbarton, Sandy Creek, Will Washington, Glen Aubin Plantation, Liberty Hall, Falcon, Church Hill, Artman, Rice and Granger roads in Adams County and Old Roxie and Tower Roads in Roxie, McGee said.

“We still have 206 line workers out there. We have eight sister cooperatives and three contract companies as well as 51 of our people in Adams County and an army of people working on the inside — making meals and answering the phones. It’s all hands on deck. We won’t stop until we’re done,” McGee said.