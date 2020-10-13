October 13, 2020

Pets of the Week Oct. 14-21

By Staff Reports

Published 3:09 pm Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Do you have space in your home and heart for these pets? Henrietta, a boxer mix, is a 2 1/2 years old beautiful lady with a great personality, who gets along well with other dogs. Henrietta would make a great addition to your family, as long as you enjoy a real cuddle bug. Visit Henrietta at Concordia Paws to see if she can be your cuddle bug. at Concordia Paws Shelter,1212 S 1st St., Ferriday. Concordia PAWS is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with visiting hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 318-719-0940 for more information. Layla, a black kitten, was brought in as a stray with four other siblings. Layla is a sweet and lovable kitty about 10 to 12 weeks old. Ruger, a mix-breed brown and white dog, is about 9 months old and was brought in as an owner surrender. He is a very playful and loving dog. Layla and Ruger can be visited at the Natchez Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Shelter hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

 

