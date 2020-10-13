Crime reports, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Terriyanna Elitha Tenner, age not provided, 10538 MS 28 Fayette, on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $750.

Reports — Tuesday

Juvenile problem on College Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on North Broadway Street.

Suspicious activity on East Oak Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Commerce Street.

Reports — Monday

Simple assault on Ivy Lane.

Welfare check on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Harassment on D’Evereux Drive.

Harassment on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on D’Evereux Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Miller Avenue.

Warrant on D’Evereux Drive.

Simple assault on Mascagni Avenue.

Missing person on Miller Avenue.

Alarm on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Welfare check on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Property damage on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Franklin Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Suspicious activity on Brightwood Avenue.

Shoplifting on Lynda Lee Drive.

Civil matter on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Brenham Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Martins Lane.

False alarm on Live Oak Drive.

Suspicious activity on Canal Street.

Accident on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Suspicious activity on B. Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Jasmine Denise Lyons, 28, 601 Old Washington Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana. Bond set at $500.

Deandrea Alveon White, 26, 73 Old Harriston Road, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in a motor vehicle. Bond set at $500.

Arrests — Monday

Ruth Demetrius Hence, 40, 4 Benjamin Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana with enhancement. Released on a bond of $5,000.

Dustin Allen Sylvester, 33, 145 Lewis Drive, on a charge of disorderly conduct by failure to apply. Released on a bond of $500.

Reports — Monday

Welfare check on Hutchins Landing Road.

Threats on Lotus Drive.

Civil matter on Lagrange Road.

Fire on Airport Road.

Threats on Pinemount Road.

Alarm on Brookfield Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on Kingston Road.

Theft on Greenwood Plantation Road.

Warrant on North Pearl Street.

Welfare check on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Alarm on Pond Meadow Road.

Disturbance on Graves Avenue.

Property damage on Burkhart Street.

False alarm on Parkway Drive.

Alarm Broadmoor Drive.

Harassment on Magnolia Avenue.

Harassment on Saragossa Road.

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Follow up on State Street.

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Keristan Williams, 42, 28 Alabama St., on a bench warrant for failure to appear. Bonds set at $300.

Herman Bloodsaw, 27, 504 Magnolia St., on charges of reckless operation, disturbing the peace and battery of a dating partner. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Markeonta J. Perkins, 20, 700 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, on a charge of flight from an officer and speeding. Bond set at $1,750.

Arrests — Saturday

Artrell Conner, 29, 3773 Plate Drive Baton Rouge, on a charge of disturbing the peace. Bond set at $350.

Phillip Lang, 37, 194 Ron Road, on a charge of domestic abuse battery. NO bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Suspicious person on Loomis Lane.

Suspicious activity on Green Acres Road.

Alarms on Archer Road.

Complaint on Pecan Street.

Reports — Monday

Unwanted person on Circle Drive.

Theft on Silver Street.

Hit and run on Carter Street.

Complaint on Walnut Street.

Complaint on Plum Street.

Loose Horses on LA 3196.

Medical call on LA 568.

Complaint on Lynn Haven Drive.

Unwanted person on Circle Drive.

Welfare check on U.S. 84.

Breaking and entering on Pecan Street.

Complaint on Margaret Circle.

Warrant on Goodin Drive.

Accident on Murray Drive.

Complaint on Levens Addition Road.

Complaint on Goodin Drive.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Medical call on LA 566.

Complaint on Washington Heights Road.

Unwanted person on U.S. 84.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Donna Joe Baker, 19, 300 Holly Drive, Natchez, on a charge of principal to armed robbery, theft and theft of a motor vehicle. No bond set.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Marian J. Terrell, 48, 712 LA Avenue, Ferriday, on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. No bond set.

Mamie G. Jones, 51, 501 Virginia Ave., on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. No bond set.

Timothy Parks Jr., 25, 158 Woodlawn St., on charges of speeding, no insurance, driving under suspension, possession of schedule III drugs, and resisting an officer. Bond set at $350.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.