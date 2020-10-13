Courthouse records: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

Adams County

Oct. 2-8

Civil suits:

DHS — Luke Tyler.

DHS — Keith Montgomery.

Estate of Amber Elizabeth Hinson.

Estate of Carlton Wade Timmons.

DHS — Wayne Hammett.

DHS — Hanna Stinson.

DHS — James Taylor.

DHS — Anthony Smith.

DHS — Tammy Castro.

DHS — Michael Moore.

DHS — Lakenya Franklin.

DHS — Leonard Campbell.

DHS — Brenton Ross.

In Re: Jeffery Colton Webb.

In Re: Madeline Iles.

DHS — Carlos Owens.

DHS — Helen Pullins.

DHS — Michael E. Jackson.

DHS — Gregory Givens.

Estate of Bessie Gaines.

Guardianship of Austin Lee Carman.

Estate of Donald M. Davis.

Divorces:

Mattie Hutchins and Willie Hutchins Sr. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

William Mark Little, 58, Cross Plains, Tenn. to Jackie Bedford McMurtry Jr., 57, Cross Plains, Tenn.

Thomas Avery Middleton, 27, Natchez to Brenna Lane McCann, 24, Natchez.

Caleb Ruffin Cross, 24, Natchez to Megan Danielle Duncan, 25, Natchez.

Christopher David Holley, 36, Fayette to Jennifer Dianne Wilson (McClung), 37, Vidalia, La.

Deed transactions:

Oct. 1-7

Michael B. Ellard and Sandra V. Ellard to ARC, LLC, land beginning at the southeast corner of the intersection of Franklin Street and Rankin Street.

Jon Dale Adams Jr. to Antonio N. Ortiz and Maricela Ramirez, lot 194 Montebello Subdivision.

Mark Joseph Roy III to Hollywood Roy Properties, LLC, lots 2 and 2A Hollywood Plantation.

Greg Diamond and Laqindale Lynn Diamond to Jeffery Allen Riels, lot 39, being a 2.91 +/- acre portion of lot 3, Travelers Rest Plantation.

Tricia Lewis to Tricia Lewis and Dywon Lewis, lots 25 and 26 of the Final Plat of Woodland Hills Subdivision.

Lonnie C. Wickham and Eileen T. Wickham to Seleena Charles, lot 20 Westover Heights Subdivision (Third Development).

Andrew G. Johnson to Kizzy Shonta Robinson and Zachary Robinson, lot 45 Fatherland Acres (Third Development).

Guy Bass and David L. Browning to Stanley B. Harris Jr., lots 5 and 6 Glenwood Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Oct. 1-7

Felisha L. Coach to Flanagan State Bank, lot 78 Northview Subdivision (Second Development).

Antonio N. Ortiz and Maricela Ramirez to Jon Dale Adams Jr., lot 194 Montebello Subdivision.

Deanna Babeu and Louis Babeu to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 39 Traceway Estates (Third Development).

Level Up Property Management, LLC to Home Bank, lot “E” Parsons Subdivision.

Kimberly Dawn Sims and Chauncey Lee to Crescent Mortgage Company, a 0.91 acre tract being a portion of Ingleside Plantation.

Tricia Lewis and Dywon L. Lewis to Mortgage Research Center, LLC, d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, lots 25 and 26 of the Final Plat of Woodland Hills Subdivision.

Seleena Charles to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, lot 20 Westover Heights Subdivision (Third Development).

Kizzy Shonta Robinson and Zachary Robinson to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, lot 45 Fatherland Acres (Third Development).

David Ozburn and Meghan Ozburn to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, lot 28 Pine Acres Subdivision.

Stanley B. Harris Jr. to Mortgage Research Center, LLC d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, lots 5 and 6 Glenwood Subdivision.

David N. Carter and Paige C. Carter to Home Bank, lot 2 of the Division of Tract 3 of the Subdivision of Kingston Plantation.

Concordia Parish

Oct. 2-8

Civil suits:

Rhnea Bryan v. Horseshoe Cove, LLC.

Ricky Bryan v. Horseshoe Cove, LLC.

Ricky Bryan v. Stephen Hemperly.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC v. Chasity Charmagne Jones A/K/A Chastiy C. Jones.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC v. Brandon Tate Creel A/K/A Brandon T. Creel..

Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Brandon Tate Creel A/K/A Brandon T. Creel.

Curator Fee for Unopened Succession v. Jessie Johnson (Unopened Succession of).

United States Department of Agriculture v. Jessie Johnson (Unopened Succession of).

United States of America, Rural Development v. Jessie Johnson (Unopened Succession of).

United States of America, Rural Development v. Richard Johnson.

Curator Fee v. Elizabeth Ellen Stodghill Tucker.

Kondaur Capital Corporation v. Elizabeth Ellen Stodghill Tucker.

Michaela Bloodsaw v. Antonio R. Swanson.

Dorothy Davis v. Antonio R. Swanson.

Kelby Ellis (Minor) v. Antonio R. Swanson.

Shania Johnson (Minor) v. Antonio R. Swanson.

Delphina Martin v. Antonio R. Swanson.

Shanice C. Poole v. Antonio R. Swanson.

Shanice C. Poole v. Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

George Leon McClain Jr., 52, Vidalia to Debra Moore McClain, 52, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Durand Builders, LLC to Brian Paul Soileau Jr. and Shannon Blackman Soileau, 1.46 acres, portion of lot 2 of division of lot 1 of the Helen A. Burley Tract.

The James B. Williams and Geneva L. Williams Revocable Living Trust to Rhonda Carol William Lees, lot 10, Block No. 132 Murray Addition.

JASE G PROPERTIES LLC to Jonathan Petty, lot 18 Second Smith Addition.

Patrick N. Calhoun to Joseph Brown and Carla Brown, lot 1E, 0.37 acres, portion of J.W. Calhoun Property.

David Lee Germany Jr. to Benjamin Allan Byrd, lot 9 First Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Jeffrey W. Koonce and Edythe Koonce to Bank of America, lot 8, Tract B, portion of Shamrock Plantation.

Jonathan Petty to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 18 Second Smith Addition.

Joseph Brown and Carla Brown to BRECO Federal Credit Union, lot 1E, 0.37 acres, portion of J.W. Calhoun Property.

Benjamin Allan Byrd to Fidelity Bank, lot 9 First Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

Michael D. Wilson to Delta Bank, lot 10 Innisfail Plantation.

Aaron Lee Lincecum to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 1, Block No. 2 Woodland Subdivision.