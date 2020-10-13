May 1, 1960 – Oct. 8, 2020

Calvin Beau Hayes, 60, of Jacksonville, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Baptist Springhill in North Little Rock. He was born May 1, 1960 in Natchez, Mississippi to the late Harry Matthews and Margarette Stampley McGuire. Calvin served in the United States Air Force. On May 14, 1982, he married Mahala Hocter in Alexandria, Louisiana. Following his military career, he attended UALR where he was majoring in Math. In addition to his parents, Calvin was preceded in death by a brother, O’Neal Hayes.

He is survived by his wife, Mahala of Jacksonville; children, Cartrell McCoy of Jacksonville, Contraversy “CJ” and his wife, Jessica Hayes of Jacksonville, Carl LeePow of Texas, Crushawn and his wife, Melika Hayes of Jacksonville, Tyrik Campbell of Jacksonville, Calvin and his spouse, Gerard Hayes of Saginaw, Michigan, Tequila and her husband, Ray Nichols-Ragland of Jacksonville, Trenika McCoy of Jacksonville; eighteen grandchildren; siblings, Gary Hayes of Atlanta, Georgia, Carl Hayes of Natchez, Mississippi, Carolyn and her husband, Chris Roddy of Fayette, Mississippi and Shawanda and her husband, Kenny Robinson of Natchez, Mississippi, Henry and his wife Marie Woods of Natchez, Mississippi; aunt, Ruby Bibbins of Natchez, Mississippi; two uncles, Lee Melvin Stampley and James Wiley Stampley; his favorite niece, LaShunda Isom and her daughter, HeavenLee Lynn Isom.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Moore’s Jacksonville Funeral Home with Lance Montalbano officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the funeral home.