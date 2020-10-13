Adams County Hurricane Delta damages total $125K so far, officials say

NATCHEZ — Adams County is reporting two houses destroyed in Hurricane Delta and six houses with major damage from the storm that moved through Southwest Mississippi on Friday night and Saturday.

“We had a total of 68 people who filed reports of damage to their homes,” said Robert Bradford Sr., Adams County Emergency Management director on Tuesday.

Bradford said county workers have been assessing the damage to determine if it meets the $131,000 threshold for emergency declaration public assistance from the federal government.

Bradford said most of the 68 reports were people reporting damages to their houses from falling trees and tree limbs.

Bradford said that as of Tuesday the reported damages to residential property in Adams County totaled $97,161 and public damage totaled $28,474 for an overall total of $125,635.

Most of the public damages came from roadwork to remove trees and limbs.

“The public damages are all the residential road work and tree removal,” Bradford said, adding once the assessment is completed later this week he expects the county will exceed the public assistance threshold of $131,000.

“It is probably going to take two days for us to do a complete damage assessment on the local level and the state will come and do another damage assessment for the federal declaration,” Bradford said on Sunday.