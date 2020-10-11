Oct. 2, 1945 – Oct. 10, 2020

VIDALIA — Memorial services for Linda Gail Sevin, 75, of Natchez, will be held at Youngs Funeral Home in Vidalia on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. under the direction of Youngs Funeral Home.

Linda was born on Tuesday, October 2, 1945 in Natchez and passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Meadville Convalescent Center, Meadville MS.

She lived a short time at St. Mary’s Orphanage and her foster parents were Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Doherty. Linda loved crafting, horseback riding, woodworking, crocheting, clogging and square dancing, Bingo, visiting family and was an avid fisherwoman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis Toussaint Sevin Sr. and Mae Jewel Matthews Delaney; step-mother, Marva June Sevin; step-father, Alphonse Delaney; three brothers, Ellis Toussaint Sevin Jr. “Pedo,” Walter Eddie Sevin “Bucky” and Richard Sevin “Dicky”; sister, Elizabeth Ann Milligan; and niece, Teresa Ann Gustafson.

She is survived by her daughter, Ginger Cowart and her husband Darren of Natchez; grandson, Alex Dunaway and his wife Devin of Vidalia; grandson, Jacob Cowart and his fiancé, LeAnn Williams of Brandon, MS; grandson, Jordan Cowart of Madison, MS; great-grandson, Walter Guillot Dunaway; nieces, Toni Lambert of Vidalia and Tara Milligan of Meridian, MS; nephew, Tommy Milligan and his wife LeeAnn of Natchez; great-nephew, Garrett Gustafson of Beaumont, TX; great-nieces, Laci Fitt of Vidalia and McKenzie Milligan and Bella Milligan of Natchez; great-great-niece, Presley Fitt; and great-great-nephew, Jaxson Vogt.

The family will receive friends at Youngs Funeral Home in Vidalia from noon until service time on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.