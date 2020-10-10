Hurricane Delta causes widespread power outages, damages

NATCHEZ — Hurricane Delta has caused widespread damage including fallen trees and power outages reported throughout Adams County and surrounding areas.

At a 6 a.m. weather briefing, Adams County Liaison Officer Neifa Hardy said several residents reported damages to their homes on Saint Catherine Street, North Rankin Street, Maplewood Drive, Hobo Fork Road and George F. West Boulevard.

One citizen on U.S. 61 South near Kingston was rescued during the night after being trapped between two trees, Hardy said. No storm-related injuries have been reported, she said.

Damaged power lines with possible live wires have been reported at Ducan Park, Ogden and Springfield roads, Foster Mound Road, and along U.S. 61, Hardy said.

Entergy’s website shows more than 5,000 customers in Adams County are without power as of early Saturday morning with between 1,000 and 5,000 customers without power in surrounding counties.

Hardy said utility crews are starting to restore power at daybreak.

“Entergy’s website shows approximately 26% of customers lost power. Please be patient as Entergy and Southwest Electric crews work to turn the power back on,” Hardy said. “We ask that people stay home if at all possible while road crews are out cutting trees and clearing roadways of limbs and debris.”

Several fallen trees have been reported in Natchez and Adams County throughout the night Friday and early Saturday morning.

At 2 a.m. Saturday, Natchez Community Liaison Brian Marvel said trees and power lines were down in several areas including the 800 block of U.S. 61 North, Power Street, Hobo Fork Road, Hutchins Landing Road, West Stiers Lane, Morgantown and Seal roads, Northgate Road, upper Kingston Road and Clifford Road.

Hardy said both city and county road crews have worked tirelessly through the night to clear roadways and prevent traffic accidents.

“They deserve a lot of credit for being out in the middle of the storm clearing blocked roads,” she said.

Emergency officials advised anyone who sees a power line or trees blocking roadways to call 911 and do not go near fallen power lines.

WLBT News tweeted a tree fell on top of a news car in Natchez during their storm coverage after midnight Saturday.

A tree fell on one of our WLBT news cars tonight during storm coverage. Luckily, no one was harmed, but make sure you do not take these storms lightly. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DBXkRGNNTa — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) October 10, 2020



Also during the night, emergency response teams rushed to Cedarhurst Apartments in Natchez where a tree fell on the building, WLBT reports.

In a weather briefing Friday at Natchez City Hall, Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford and Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson advised residents to avoid any unnecessary travel during the storm.

“If you don’t have to be out there tonight, don’t be out there,” Gibson said. “We need the roads clear for our emergency personnel and also it could be dangerous at night when you might just come across a power line that has fallen, a tree that is down or you might just have a tree fall on you.”

For anyone who is displaced by Hurricane Delta, an emergency shelter powered by American Red Cross is set up at the Adams County Safe Room and the Steckler Multi-Purpose Building next door.

Hardy said as of midnight Saturday, 20 people have utilized the shelter. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter’s capacity is limited to 150 people and rapid COVID-19 testing is required of anyone entering the shelter, Hardy said.

For all emergent needs from lack of shelter to blocked roads, do not hesitate to call 911, officials said.

Property damages that resulted from the storm can be reported online at adamscountyms.net. Call 601-442-7021 for more information.