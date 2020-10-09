Prep football round up: WCCA Rams defeat Tensas Academy, 35-16

WOODVILLE — A balanced offense and a stingy defense allowed the Wilkinson County Christian Academy Rams to defeat the Tensas Academy Chiefs 35-16 in a battle of undefeated teams Thursday night in MAIS 8-Man football action.

Andrew Sessions threw touchdown passes of 36 yards to R.J. Fisher and 37 yards to KeKe Anderson while Roderick Bailey had a 57-yard touchdown run to give WCCA a 20-8 lead early in the second quarter.

But as the second quarter came to an end, Chip Tucker connected with Chris Davis on a 66-yard touchdown pass and Morgan Williams ran in for the two-point conversion to cut the Rams’ lead at the half to 20-16. Late in the first quarter, Davis scored on a 53-yard run and ran in for the two-point conversion.

That would be as close as Tensas Academy (5-1) would get. Anderson scored on a 26-yard run nearly midway through the third quarter and had a 57-yard touchdown reception with 5:04 left in the fourth quarter to give the Rams a 35-16 lead.

The game was called with 3:17 left in the game due to lightning from an approaching thunderstorm.

Andrew Sessions was 9-for-12 passing for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Anderson had six catches for 116 yards and two scores while R.J. Fisher had two catches for 46 yards and one score. Roderick Bailey had nine carries for 79 yards and one touchdown while Anderson had five carries for 57 yards and one touchdown.

Bailey had a team-high 10 tackles and one fumble recovery. Hayden Oliveaux had nine tackles and one fumble recovery. Ben Session had seven tackles and one sack while R.J. Fisher and Ryan Fisher each had six tackles and one sack.

WCCA (7-0) returns to District 2-1A action next Friday when it plays at Rebul Academy.

Oak Grove 38, Delta Charter 0

FERRIDAY — Five different players had rushing touchdowns for Oak Grove High School as the defending LHSAA Class 1A state champion Tigers defeated the Delta Charter School Storm 38-0 Thursday night in the LHSAA District 2-1A opener for both teams.

Ron Craten had a pair of 24-yard touchdown runs late in the first quarter for Oak Grove (2-0, 1-0) while Deuce Clement, Bud Holloway, Da’marian Porter and Zach Hegwood each ran for a score.

Delta Charter (0-2, 0-1) plays at Sicily Island next Friday at 7 p.m.

Hazlehurst 18, Franklin County 6

HAZLEHURST — Hazlehurst High School scored three rushing touchdowns as the Indians defeated the Franklin County High School Bulldogs 18-6 Friday night in an MHSAA Region 7-3A game Thursday night.

Franklin County was held to just 51 yards of total offense. The Bulldogs did not turn the ball over any, but they punted seven times. Hazlehurst had 228 yards of total offense with most of them on the ground.

Franklin County (2-4, 1-1) plays at Port Gibson next Friday at 7 p.m.

Jefferson County at Wilkinson County postponed

WOODVILLE — The Wilkinson County High School Wildcats led the Jefferson County High School Tigers 14-6 at halftime when lightning would put an end to the game. The game has been suspended until further notice.

Bunkie 34, Block 24

JONESVILLE, Louisiana — The Bunkie High School Panthers scored the final 27 points of the game to rally for a 34-24 win over the Block High School Bears Thursday night.

Block led Bunkie 24-7 early in the second quarter before Hayden Sauseda scored on a 5-yard run midway through the quarter to make it a 24-14 game at halftime. After a scoreless third quarter, Bunkie scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.

Block (0-2) plays at Bolton High School next Friday at 7 p.m.

Ouachita Christian 54, Sicily Island 0

MONROE, Louisiana — The Ouachita Christian School Eagles defeated the Sicily Island High School Tigers 54-0 Thursday night.

Sicily Island (0-2, 0-1) hosts Delta Charter School next Friday at 7 p.m.