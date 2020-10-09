October 9, 2020

Natchez mayor, emergency management director brief residents ahead of storm

By Staff Reports

Published 5:33 pm Friday, October 9, 2020

In a Facebook live Friday evening, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson and Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford brief Natchez and Adams County residents on what to do when emergent situations arise during the threat of Hurricane Delta. See the full video below.

 

