Aug. 1, 1938 – Oct. 7, 2020

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Joe D. Brixey, 82, of Ridgecrest, LA will be held Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Westside Baptist Church in Ferriday, LA. Burial will follow at the Rogers Cemetery in Dunbarton under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Monday morning from 9 a.m. to service time at the church. Mr. Brixey was born in Lonoke, AR and died at his residence.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.