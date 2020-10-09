Ferriday High School defeats Rayville High School, 28-12

RAYVILLE — Da’minya Milligan had three touchdown runs as the Ferriday High School Trojans pulled away for a 28-12 win over the Rayville High School Hornets Thursday night in the LHSAA District 2-2A opener for both teams.

Milligan had a short touchdown run in the first quarter, a 52-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter and a 10-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter after Rayville score on a rushing touchdown earlier in the quarter.

Jyron Milligan threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Elijah White late in the second quarter to give the Trojans a 16-6 halftime lead.

Ferriday (2-0, 1-0) plays host to General Trass High School next Friday at 7 p.m.