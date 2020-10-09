FAYETTE — Graveside services for Delores Chambliss, 69, who died Monday, October 5, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS, will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette with Reverend Dr. E.E. Colenburg Sr. officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. A walkthrough will be held Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 from noon until 12:45 p.m. at Hollywood Baptist Church.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.