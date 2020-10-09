Crime reports: Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Candi Brown, 28, 601 Old Washington Road, on a charge of contempt of court. No bond set.

Jeremiah Queen, 36, 601 Old Washington Road, on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Trent White, 35, 649 Routon Road, Jonesville, on a charge of public drunkenness. No bond set.

Jabreunna Monae Thomas, 20, 601 Old Washington Road, on a charge of felony child abuse. Bond set at $750,000.

Davion Tyrese Minor, 21, 698 Lower Woodville Road, on a charge of felony child abuse. Bond set at $750,000.

Carmen Leshaun Washington, 19, 110 East Franklin St., on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Troy Anthony King, 25, 200 Chauvin St., on a charge of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. No bond set.

Roynedia Goodrich, 24, 97 Apricot lane, Woodville, on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $500.

Valerie Nix, 42, 219 Polly Beverly Drive, on a charge of contempt by default in payment and shoplifting. Bond set at $1,123.

Arrests — Tuesday

Nikki Jenkins, 43, 2 Prentiss St., on a charge of false pretenses. No bond set.

Troy Dewayne Wilson, 39, 3801 Edgewood Road, on a charge of petit larceny. Bonds set at $500.

Reports — Thursday

Suspicious activity on Main Street.

Domestic disturbance on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Loud noise on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Welfare check on Elm Street.

Unauthorized use on North Circle Drive.

Disturbance on North Circle Drive.

Open door on Franklin Street.

Alarm on Highland Boulevard.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at McLaurin.

Traffic stop on Co-Lin Drive.

Hit and run on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Alarm on Vaugn Drive.

Warrant on Old Washington Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Clifton Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Maple Street.

Lost/stolen tag on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Accident on D’Evereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Unauthorized use on North Circle Drive.

Dog problem on Ashwood Drive.

False alarm on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Open door on Commerce Street.

Suspicious activity on Lumber Street.

Disturbance on Silver Street.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Linburg Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on North Shields Lane.

Loud noise on North Broadway Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Leslie Ray Davis, 38, 102 Leaf St., on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs. No bond set.

Jeremy Todd Hula, 44, 8 ½ Newman Road, on a charge of malicious mischief. Released on a bond of $500.

Hunter Austin Townsend, 23, 15 Southwind Road, on a charge of simple assault. Bond set at $500.

Michael Wiley, 56, 1389 Martin Luther King Jr. St., on a charge of shooting into a dwelling. No bond set.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Prowler on Village Square Boulevard.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Reed Street.

Disturbance on Duck Pond Road.

Unwanted subject on Pinemount Drive.

Property damage on Jack Kelly Road.

Warrant on State Street.

Warrant on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Identity theft on Leaf Street.

Domestic disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.

Suspicious activity on MS 553.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Berlin McCullar, 30, 104 Margaret Circle, on a charge of felony theft, simple burglary and a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Chance Johnson, 20, 8842 McAdams Road, Clayton, on a charge of aggravated flight from an officer and operation of an ATV on a public highway., bond set at $4,500.

Antonio Dashon Atkins, 25, 323 Monroe St., on a bench warrant for failure to appear for domestic abuse battery. Bond set at $800.

James Claiborne, 27, 1115 Palm St., on a bench warrant for failure to appear for driving under suspension/two counts. Bond set at $11,200.

Melissa Wattik, 38, 106 Ellis Wade Road, Monterey on a warrant for Catahoula Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Laprairie, 38, 171 Belle Grove Circle, on a warrant for probation and parole. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Tiffany McClung, 41, 170 Lee Tyler Road, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for theft. Bond set at $1,716.

Joshua Daniels, 29, 1672 Azalea St., Vidalia, on a charge of disturbing the peace, criminal trespass and resisting with force/two counts. Bond set at $2,000.

Reports — Wednesday

Suspicious person on U.S. 84.

Suspicious person on East Road.

Shooting on Garden Drive.

Complaint on Vidalia Drive.

Complaint on Apple Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Medical call on Luke Martin Road.

Grass fire on LA 3196.

Reckless driving on U.S. 425.

Theft on Mallard Drive.

Bench warrant on LA 565.

Bench warrant on LA 129.

Medical call on Smith Lane.

Welfare check on Passman Road.

Complaint on Sportsman Lane.

Complaint on Plum Street.

Theft on Townsend Lane.

Automobile accident on LA 131.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.