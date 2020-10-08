NATCHEZ — Graveside service for Charles E. Hunt, 69, of Natchez, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Roxie.

Walkthrough visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Webb/Winfield Funeral Home Chapel. Please wear a mask.

Mr. Hunt was a retired employee of McRae’s Department Store.

Survivors included two brothers, Larry J. Hunt and wife Alice and Arthur L. Hunt, both of Natchez; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.