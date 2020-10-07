Sandbags available for Adams County residents

Adams County is expecting severe weather relating to Hurricane Delta, and Adams County Emergency Management officials are making self-filled sandbags available to residents at the following locations:

County Residents: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

* Foster Mound Volunteer Fire Department: 228 Foster Mound Road

* Adams County Maintenance Shop: 35 Marjaco Road

* Adams County Barn: 1208 Liberty Road

City Residents: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

* City of Natchez Public Works Department: 233 1⁄2 Devereaux Drive, enter on Old Washington Road.

You must bring your own shovel for all locations. No shovels will be provided for usage.