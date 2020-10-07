Pets of The Week

Milt was brought in as a stray and found in the Lake St. John area. His favorite thing to do is play with a tennis ball. He is waiting for a loving home and lots of tennis ball fun. Milt can be adopted at Concordia PAWS Shelter, 1212 S 1st St., Ferriday. Concordia PAWS is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with visiting hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 318-719-0940 for more information.

Ethan is approximately 3 months old and was turned in as a stray. He is very sweet and loves to play.

Coco is approximately 2 years old and loves to play. Coco’s owner surrendered him due to circumstances beyond their control. Both Ethan and Coco can be adopted at Natchez Adams County Humane Society. Do you have space in your home and heart for these pets? The Natchez Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.