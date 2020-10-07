Cathedral High School, WCCA play football games on Thursday night

NATCHEZ — Several Miss-Lou high school football teams will play games Thursday night instead of Friday night because of the threat of inclement weather as Hurricane Delta is projected to move through the area Friday and Saturday.

Ferriday High School and Natchez High School announced their game changes on Monday via social media. Vidalia High School is off again this week after a player tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Here is a rundown of Thursday’s games:

Midsouth Association of Independent Schools football games

The Cathedral High School Green Wave hosts the Centreville Academy Tigers for a non-region game on Thursday.

“We are looking forward to the game,” said Chuck Darbonne, Cathedral High School head coach. “Centreville and us wanted to move the game up to make sure we played against each other.”

Homecoming festivities were planned for Friday but have been moved to Oct. 23 when Cathedral hosts St. Aloysius in the last game of the regular season.

The Green Wave (6-1) comes into Thursday night’s game after a 48-21 blowout victory over the Clinton Christian Academy Warriors last Friday night. Noah Russ threw for nine completions and threw a touchdown pass to Christian Wright. Wright had five receptions for 99 yards in the game. Cathedral’s defense was led by Jones Richardson and the defense sacked the Warriors’ quarterback five times.

The Tigers (3-3) are hoping for better results in Thursday night’s game as they lost 38-6 against the Sylva-Bay Academy Saints on last Friday night. Peyton Jones threw a touchdown pass for the Tigers in the game.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Cathedral High School.

Tensas Academy at WCCA

The Wilkinson County Christian Academy Rams are on a six-game winning streak going into Thursday night’s game against the Tensas Academy Chiefs.

The Rams (6-0) won 61-0 over Christian Collegiate Academy last Friday night for their second shut out of the season with the first coming on Aug. 21 against Kemper Academy. Three Rams’ players to watch in Thursday night’s game are Roderick Bailey, Ryan Fisher and Ben Sessions.

Bailey led the Rams’ offense with two rushing touchdowns on two carries for 61 yards. Fisher led the Rams’ defense with nine tackles and an interception while Ben Sessions had two sacks and seven tackles. Sessions was 6-for-6 on PATs.

The Chiefs (4-0) are on a four-game winning streak after a 34-20 victory over the Riverdale Academy Rebels last Friday night. The Rams are 0-1 against the Chiefs all time.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday at WCCA.