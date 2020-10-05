October 5, 2020

Natchez vs. Laurel football game moved to Thursday instead of Friday over weather concerns

By Patrick Murphy

Published 5:14 pm Monday, October 5, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Natchez High School Bulldogs football game at the Laurel High School Golden Tornadoes was moved up to Thursday, due to inclement weather projected for Friday night.

The Bulldogs (2-1) are coming off of a bye week due to last week’s game being canceled after North Pike football players reportedly tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Natchez High’s last game was on Sept. 25 in a 46-16 victory over Jefferson County High School. Kyreek Murray and Traylon Minor had great performances for the Bulldogs against Jefferson County.

Murray threw two touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns. Murray racked up 266 yards with 15 completions and ran for five yards on four carries. Minor ran for 164 yards on 20 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Laurel High School (1-3) comes off of a 34-21 victory over South Jones High School on Friday night.

Xavier Evans, Golden Tornadoes’ quarterback, threw one touchdown and ran for two touchdowns. The longest passing touchdown Evans threw was for 15 yards to Tyrone Jones while the longest rushing touchdown was for 13 yards.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Laurel High School.

