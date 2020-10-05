Jan. 22, 1940 – Oct. 4, 2020

NATCHEZ — A private memorial service for Cleo Roberts, 80, of Natchez, who died Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Natchez, will be held at a later date.

Mr. Roberts was born January 22, 1940 in Natchez, MS the son of John Charlie Roberts and Thelma Mae McKay Roberts.

He loved to fish while not working and was good at it.

Mr. Roberts was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Patricia Ann Roberts.

His is survived by three sons, Brian Roberts and wife Denise Roberts, Barry Roberts and wife Kelly Roberts, and Jeff Roberts; grandchildren, Whitney Roberts, Maddie Roberts and Stephanie Roberts; and great grandchildren Bentley Roberts and Cayden Kaiser.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.