The Dart: Veteran enjoys family life in Natchez

NATCHEZ — Kenneth Lloyd has enjoyed living in Natchez with his wife and two kids for five years after moving from Houston, Texas.

Lloyd served in the United States Army for 12 years as a forward observer (engineer). A forward observer operates with the frontline troops and is trained and equipped to adjust supporting artillery fire. Lloyd said he moved to Natchez with his wife, Katrina Lloyd, and his two children, Ry’Yale Lloyd and Ky’Ana Lloyd.

“We like how quiet Natchez is and it is better than living in the city,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd and his two children were at Concord Avenue Park in Natchez when The Dart landed there on Wednesday night. Lloyd said they were passing time and having fun at the park.

“Being at the park gives kids something to do besides staying at home all of the time,” Lloyd said. “They can go out and play.”

Lloyd was wearing a light blue LifeShare shirt on Wednesday night. LifeShare is a community blood center where people can donate blood and plasma.

“I like giving blood because it helps people, especially during the pandemic,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd said he enjoys watching sports in his free time and his favorite NFL team is the New Orleans Saints. He said he has been a Saints fan since he was 5 years old.

“The Saints are my team and I’m a die-hard Saints fan,” Lloyd said. “This season is not going too well but I have high hopes that they can turn it around.”

Lloyd said he is a Baptist Christian and attends church at Young’s Chapel Baptist Church in Vidalia. Pastor Jarrod Bottley is the senior pastor at Young’s Chapel.

“I love serving God, because He is the head of my life and without him we couldn’t survive in this world,” Lloyd said. “Bottley is a great man and the best teacher of the word. He’s done a lot for me since I met him. If you want to hear the Gospel, then there is no one better than Bottley.”