William John Goodfellow Sr.

William John "Bill" Goodfellow Sr., known affectionately as Bill, was born on Septemebr 15, 1922 and passed away peacefully at his home on October 1, 2020 in St. Joseph, LA, at the age of 98. Services were held on Saturday, October 3rd. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home in Monroe, Louisiana.