Cathedral crushes Clinton Christian Academy, 48-21

By BILL BARKSDALE

Special to the Democrat

CLINTON — Cathedral’s offensive wave crashed on the Clinton Christian Academy Warriors on Friday night, defeating them 48-21.

Just after the sun set at Clinton Christian Academy on a refreshingly cool fall night, the Cathedral offense went to work, led by sophomore Noah Russ.

Russ launched six passes for nine completions and delivered one touchdown pass to Christian Wright, who had five overall receptions and 99 total yards.

Unable to stop long runs that yielded touchdowns by Bryson Moore, Paxton Junkin, Christian Wright or Noah Russ, the Clinton Christian Academy Warriors faced a running clock for the second half after falling behind 48-7 in the first two quarters of play.

Led by senior Jones Richardson, the Cathedral defense sacked the quarterback five times and controlled the line of scrimmage.

When Richardson plays defense, he puts his eye on the quarterback and charges through all obstacles to reach him.

“I don’t like quarterbacks, there is just something about them that unless they have the same color jersey as me, I want to run them down,” Richardson said. “Coach Kurt (Russ) taught me that ‘Everything starts up front.’”

Richardson has played both ways (offensive and defensive lineman) for the last three years for the Green Wave.

“Coach Kurt teaches us the fundamentals of football so that everything is muscle memory,” Richardson said. “Football instills in you a work ethic, because in season you practice every day and off season you lift weights, so taking a day off always puts you behind.”

Cathedral Head Coach Chuck Darbonne said he is impressed with Richardson’s work ethic.

“Jones finds ways to improve every week, whether it is something Coach Kurt calls to his attention or something he sees on his own he works on his craft,” said Head Coach Chuck Darbonne.

Senior Bryson Moore was the leading scorer with eight carries, 180 yards and four touchdowns.

The Green Wave improve to 6-1 and host Centreville Academy next week for homecoming.