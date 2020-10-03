Area Football round up: WCCA keeps on winning

WOODVILLE — Wilkinson County Christian Academy claimed a solid homecoming victory and the team’s first district win Friday with a 61-0 shutout of Christian Collegiate Academy.

Standouts on the night for WCCA included Roderick Bailey, who had two carries for 61 yards and two touchdowns; KeKe Anderson, who rushed for 46 yards, Delvin Jackson, who had four carries for 39 total yards and two touchdowns; and Andrew Sessions, who threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Delvin Jackson.

Ben Sessions was good on six point-after-touchdown kicks.

On defense for WCCA, Ryan Fisher had nine tackles and an interception. Ben Sessions had seven tackles and two sacks and RJ Fisher had six tackles.

WCCA (6-0, 1-0) hosts Tensas Academy, also undefeated, next week.

Grant High School 48, Block High School 28

DRY PRONG — Block High School Head Coach Benny Vault Jr. said his team would chalk their season-opening, 48-28 road loss to Grant High School up to a learning experience.

“We are still learning,” Vault said of his young team. “We had a 28-14 lead in the second quarter … My kids play both ways. We got better and fought through the agony.”

Despite the loss, Vault said he and his team were happy to be back on the gridiron.

“It felt real good to be back on the field with the Friday night atmosphere,” Vault said.

Next week Block will host Bunkie.

Jefferson County 12, Port Gibson 0

PORT GIBSON — Jefferson County earned a victory in a defensive road-game battle against Port Gibson on Friday night.

The game was scoreless until the third quarter with 10:58 left in the quarter when Marques Smith threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Adrion Clark.

The point after touchdown kick was no good and the next score came on an eight yard touchdown run by Jamarion Claiborne with :07 left in the third quarter. The extra point attempt was no good.

“Never look a gift horse in the mouth,” said James Herrington, Jefferson County head coach. “I’m not satisfied with the way we played. We made the best of a tough situation.”

Herringon said his team has some work to do before facing district foe Wilkinson County next Friday.

Other Miss-Lou Friday night prep game results include:

Sylva-Bay Academy 38, Centreville 6

Jonesboro-Hodge 37, Delta Charter 8

Franklin County 24, Wilkinson County 8