Dec. 18, 1957 – Sept. 29, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Ola Elizabeth Johnson, 62, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on September 29, 2020, in Baton Rouge, LA will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at The River Assembly Church in Vidalia, LA at 10 a.m. with Bro. Rick Gillespie officiating; burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Wake services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The River Assembly Church in Vidalia, LA.

Ola was born on December 18, 1957, in Natchez, MS, to David and Ola Mae Johnson. She was a member of ChristLife Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Kevin Shelton and Brandon Welch; one sister, Connie Johnson; one brother, Kenneth Johnson.

She leaves to cherish her memories: one son, Jamie Welch and wife Cortney; four grandchildren, Ali Welch, Phalyn Welch, Jace Welch and Blade Welch; two sisters, Theresa Johnson and Kathy Martin; one brother, David Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

