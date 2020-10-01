Natchez High School football game against North Pike is canceled due to COVID-19

NATCHEZ — Friday’s Natchez High School vs. North Pike High School game has been canceled due to COVID-19.

According to WJTV, some North Pike players tested positive for COVID-19 and the football team is under quarantine for 14 days.

North Pike is going to try to reschedule the game for a later date, according to the report.

Randy Craft, Natchez High head coach, said this season has been full of surprises.

“We were expecting to play but we know in 2020 that any given week we could possibly receive that call or be making that call,” Craft said.

Natchez High School’s next game is at Laurel High School on Oct. 9 at Laurel High School.