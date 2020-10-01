April 26, 1926 – March 26, 2020

Ms. Melba Hoffman Nelson, 93, of Monticello, MS, retired from International Paper Mill in Natchez, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Lawrence County Nursing Center in Monticello, MS.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

