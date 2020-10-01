July 23, 1934 – Sept. 26, 2020

NATCHEZ — Private services for Mary Louise Kelly, 86, of Natchez, who died September 26, 2020, will be at 12 p.m., Saturday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel with Rev. Joe W. Pickett officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery, under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Mrs. Kelly was born July 23, 1934 in Natchez.

She is retired from housekeeping. Her other interests included cooking, interior decorating, and spending time with family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Hollins and Mary Tibbs Hollins; husband, Marshall Edward Kelly; brother, Robert Hollins; sister, Elizabeth Hollins Washington (Leon); two sons, Willie Edward Hollins and Larry Darnell Kelly; and one granddaughter, Lashonda Kelli Hollins.

Survivors include her children, Deloris Kelly Mack (Julius), Alice Charlene Kelly Fletcher, Glen Kelly (Malinda), Ronnie Kelly, Belain Dottery Merrick and Tracy Kelly McFolling; a special niece Ella Washington; two special cousins Wilburt Lloyd and Clarence Lloyd; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends and beloved church family.

Pallbearers will be Calvin Butler, Micheal Green, Anthony King, Jessie Turner, Cedric Williams, Larry Young and James Earl Thomas.