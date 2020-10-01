Adams County school COVID-19 numbers remain same; schools not required to report

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting that between one and five students at two different Adams County schools have tested positive for COVID-19 since school began this fall.

That number has not changed in the past couple of weeks and an MSDH spokesperson said schools are not required to report COVID-19 numbers.

“Schools are self-reporting,” said Rebecca Smith, communications office manager for the MSDH. “It is our recommendation that they do self report to us and some are more participatory than others.”

MSDH’s latest Aggregate School COVID-19 report released Sept. 29 states that Cathedral School had five students quarantined for the week of Sept. 21-25 and one to five students testing positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of school and one to five teachers and staff members testing positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of school.

Also, in the Sept. 29 school report, MSDH reported that one to five students at Frazier elementary school had tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.

Administrators of both Cathedral and Frazier schools were forthcoming with information about the COVID-19 cases occurring in their schools.

According to unconfirmed reports, Adams County Christian School has had at least one student recently test positive for COVID-19 and some teachers quarantined.

ACCS administrator Cricket Daugherty declined to comment on the matter when contacted last week, saying ACCS is only reporting COVID-19 cases to the office of the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools headquarters.

“We don’t give out school-specific data,” said Jack West, director of advancement for the MAIS, in declining to provide on-the-record numbers of COVID-19 cases at ACCS. “As a matter of policy MAIS does not give out specific school information.”

Natchez Democrat reporter Sabrina Robertson contributed to this report.