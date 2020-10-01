ACCS hopes for big rushing performance against Brookhaven Academy

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Christian School Rebels will rely on their defense and rushing game to earn a homecoming victory against the Brookhaven Academy Cougars on Friday night.

The Rebels rushing game ran for 312 yards in the 28-8 victory over Silliman Institute last Friday. Corey Sewell led the Rebels with 24 carries for 132 yards and an 8-yard rushing touchdown. Sewell also threw for 56 yards on three completions out of 10 attempts.

“The run and pass game worked well for me,” Sewell said. “The offensive line blocked well, the wide receivers made good routes and the running backs made good reads. The running game is very important but we probably wouldn’t just rely on the run. We will throw the ball, too.”

One of the key factors for the Rebels to continue their two-game winning streak is the offensive line. Jason Martin is one of the Rebels to watch on the offensive and defensive lines. Martin had three tackles in last week’s game against Silliman. Martin said he has focused on getting faster and better every week at practices.

David King, ACCS head coach, said the offensive line has been a strong point for the Rebels this season.

“Martin is an absolute man on the offensive line and he anchors it well for us,” King said.

The Brookhaven Academy Cougars (4-2) come into Friday’s game off of a 39-7 loss to Parklane Academy. The Cougars had 288 yards on offense against Cathedral High School on Sept. 18.

One of the key Cougars to watch out for is Tyler Fortenberry. Fortenberry threw 13 passes out of 27 for 25 yards and two touchdowns. King said the Rebels have focused on defending the pass during practices this week.

“We need to improve on defending the pass because Brookhaven has outstanding skills at quarterback,” King said. “Our defensive backs have been getting better at practices. We have been outstanding with defending the run but up-and-down against defending the pass.”

Adams County Christian School will have homecoming on Friday with the homecoming court parade at 6:30 p.m. on the track with the queen being announced at halftime.

Sewell said he is looking forward to the homecoming atmosphere.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday at Bobby Marks Stadium at Adams County Christian School.