Miss-Lou sports history: Oct. 1
TWENTY YEARS AGO
Emily Hazlip singles in Mary Ella Green in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Huntington Lady Hounds rally to beat Franklin Academy 4-3 to win the MPSA Class A Fast-Pitch State Championship.
TEN YEARS AGO
Jamale Davis returns an interception 65 yards for a touchdown and has a 60-yard TD run to give Vidalia an early 14-7 lead over Buckeye, but the Panthers score 35 consecutive points in a 44-20 victory.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Coming off a win over Simpson Academy, Cathedral head coach Ron Rushing says the Green Wave need to cut out the mistakes and be more disciplined as it prepares for winless University Academy.
