September 30, 2020

  • 81°

Miss-Lou sports history: Oct. 1

By Patrick Jones

Published 5:09 pm Wednesday, September 30, 2020

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Emily Hazlip singles in Mary Ella Green in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Huntington Lady Hounds rally to beat Franklin Academy 4-3 to win the MPSA Class A Fast-Pitch State Championship.

TEN YEARS AGO

Jamale Davis returns an interception 65 yards for a touchdown and has a 60-yard TD run to give Vidalia an early 14-7 lead over Buckeye, but the Panthers score 35 consecutive points in a 44-20 victory.

FIVE YEARS AGO

Coming off a win over Simpson Academy, Cathedral head coach Ron Rushing says the Green Wave need to cut out the mistakes and be more disciplined as it prepares for winless University Academy.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business