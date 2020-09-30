Miss-Lou sports history: Oct. 1

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Emily Hazlip singles in Mary Ella Green in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Huntington Lady Hounds rally to beat Franklin Academy 4-3 to win the MPSA Class A Fast-Pitch State Championship.

TEN YEARS AGO

Jamale Davis returns an interception 65 yards for a touchdown and has a 60-yard TD run to give Vidalia an early 14-7 lead over Buckeye, but the Panthers score 35 consecutive points in a 44-20 victory.

FIVE YEARS AGO

Coming off a win over Simpson Academy, Cathedral head coach Ron Rushing says the Green Wave need to cut out the mistakes and be more disciplined as it prepares for winless University Academy.