Billy Ray Roberts

VIDALIA — A celebration of life for Billy Ray (Bill) Roberts will be Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Vidalia, at 2 p.m. officiated by Rev. Wes Faulk. Mr. Roberts went home to heaven on September 29, 2020. He was born in Newport, Arkansas to Ed and Effie Roberts. Bill was the third of eight sons.

Mr. Roberts loved his family, farming, baseball, fishing, coon hunting, gardening, church music and Jesus. He was a farmer for over 50 years. Mr. Roberts also enjoyed sharing the bounty of his garden with others.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Effie Roberts, brothers, Wayne Roberts, J.R. Roberts, Connie Roberts, James “Tobe” Roberts, Troy Roberts and one very special dog, Sissy.

Those left to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 65 years, Chris Roberts, daughter, Karen Lemoine (Byron) of Hamburg, LA, son, Bob Roberts (Deedee) of Vidalia, LA, son, Dennis Roberts of Vidalia, LA, eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, two brothers, Burl Roberts of Vidalia, LA and Danny Roberts of Southhaven, MS, He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He loved well and was well loved. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.