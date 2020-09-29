Woman injured in early Sunday shooting
NATCHEZ — A shooting injured a woman after midnight Sunday on Palestine Road, Adams County law officials said.
Officials were dispatched to Palestine Road at approximately 12:30 a.m. in reference to the shooting and found the victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in her right side.
Wandus Kaho, 63, admitted to law enforcement that he shoot the victim and deputies located the weapon in a neighboring residence, law officials said.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Merit Health Natchez and later refused treatment.
Investigators said they believe alcohol may have been a probable cause for the shooting.
Kaho was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Adams County jail without bond.
Adams County man charged with sexual battery of juvenile
NATCHEZ — Adams County law officials arrested a man Friday on a sexual battery charge for reportedly sexually assaulting a... read more