Susan Leigh Hollowell

Dec. 4, 1965 – Sept. 22, 2020

After a lengthy illness, Susan a resident of Vicksburg, MS, passed away peacefully Sept. 22, 2020. She was 54. Born in Natchez to James F. and Martha Hollowell. She grew up in Natchez. A lover of animals, she always had a dog, cat and at varying times hamsters, birds and aquarium. She enjoyed listening to music. Susan attended South Natchez High School. In her school days, she was a big fan of the rock group “KISS”. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers John R. “Rusty” Hollowell and Mark Hollowell, niece Emily Hollowell and nephew Greg Hollowell. She was survived by daughter Morgan Hollowell, son Tyler and daughter-in-law Kristen Hollowell, grandsons Lucas, Gideon and James Tucker Hollowell, brothers David and Donnie Hollowell, nephews Jay, Andrew, JD, Daniel, Eric, Elijah and Michael Hollowell, Jeremy Wallace and niece Katy Huff. A private memorial was held Sept. 26, in Vicksburg. In lieu of flowers donations to Humane Society or Charity of your choice will be appreciated.