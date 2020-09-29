Man accused of kidnapping woman with tire tool

NATCHEZ — A man was arrested Thursday in Adams County on a kidnapping charge.

Law officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher James Payne, 21, apparently threatened his ex-girlfriend with a tire-plugging tool held to her neck.

The victim had reportedly been staying in hotels and was captured by Payne at a hotel in Natchez.

Payne reportedly threatened to kill her if she called 911, law officials said.

Officers were dispatched to Airport Road in reference to a possible kidnapping and caught up with Payne and the victim in the Cannonsburg area after they ran out of gas.

Payne was arrested and charged with kidnapping and is being held in the Adams County jail without bond.