Claude Pintard Jr.

July 6, 1930 – Sept. 26, 2020

NATCHEZ — Claude “Buck” Pintard Jr., 90, of Natchez, passed away at his home surrounded by his three daughters on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Natchez City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Laird Funeral Home Chapel. Facemasks or face coverings will be required.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

He was born in Natchez, Mississippi on July 6, 1930 to Claude Pintard and Charlotte Rust Gillespie Pintard. His first job was at 9 years old working for the Times-Picayune as a paperboy. He graduated from Natchez High School in 1948. Immediately after, he enlisted in the Navy and served on active duty in the Pacific. He was in the 103rd Seabees as Yeoman 2nd class. His first legal challenge was persuading his commanding officers to allow him to have an honorable discharge early in order to pursue his law career. Then, he attended the University of Mississippi where he received his Political Science degree in 1956. He continued at University of Mississippi Law School and graduated with Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1958. During his law career, he served the community in many capacities including County Prosecutor, County Attorney, and District Attorney; however, his true passion was criminal defense where his brilliance was exemplified in the courtroom. He was a “true legend.”

Although he had a passion for the courtroom, his true love was his family. Mr. Pintard married the love of his life, Patricia Irene Fore Pintard, on September 3, 1955. Together they had five children: Melanie, Pat, Scott, Brandyn and Amanda. For 53 years, Mr. Pintard and his wife dedicated their lives to their family building a lifetime of precious memories.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, and his son, Patrick Pryde. Survivors are his children: Melanie (Terry) Hall, Scott Pintard, Brandyn (Rudy) Wilson, and

Amanda (Bubba) Dill. Grandchildren include: Sandy Hall, Brandy Hall, Mattie Page Pintard, Zach

Pintard, Tessa Wilson, Cage (Chassidie) Dill and Abbie Dill, all of Natchez; Murphy (Caroline) Hinson of Madison, Ms., Mandy (Taylor) Dinsmore of Gautier, Ms., Meghan Smith of Vidalia, La., Joey (Jade) Wilson of Jonesville, La., Luke Wilson of Sioux Falls, S. Dakota, Sloan Pintard of Baton Rouge, La. He also has 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his special buddy, best friend, and loyal companion, Rip.

Pallbearers include: Terry Hall, Rudy Wilson, Bubba Dill, Murphy Hinson, Zach Pintard, and Cage Dill. Honorary pallbearers include: Taylor Dinsmore, Tip Fore, Roy Lipscomb, Bill Pressgrove, Boyd White, and Dempsey White. The family would also like to honor the law community that worked alongside Daddy for the many years he practiced law.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Ed Daly for all his years of care, and a heartfelt thank you to Theresa “Strawberry” Beach.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to a charity of your choice.