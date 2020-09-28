Feb. 1, 1946 – Sept. 26, 2020

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Lyndle Crossgrove Perritt, 74, of Saint Joseph, LA, who passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Raymond, MS, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Brother Rickey A. Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.