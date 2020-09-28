Claude Pintard Jr.

July 6, 1937 – Sept. 26, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Claude “Buck” Pintard, Jr. age 90, of Natchez, who died Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Natchez will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Natchez City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Laird Funeral Home Chapel. Facemasks or face coverings will be required.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lairdfh.com.