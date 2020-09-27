Dec. 9 1949 — Sept. 23, 2020

Graveside services for Walter “Walt” Butler, 70, of Flushing, Michigan, who died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his residence will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan, with full military honors.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home in Flint, Michigan.

A walk-through visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the funeral home from 4 to 6 p.m.

Walter was born Dec. 9, 1949, in Natchez, the son of the Rev. Albert and Isabell Butler.

He was a 1967 graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School, a 1971 graduate of Jackson State University where he received his bachelor’s degree, served two tours in the U.S. Army in Germany, received his master’s degree from Boston University, and retired from General Motors Corporation with 30 years of service.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents and a number of relatives and friends.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 50 years, Florice Heidelberg Butler; two sons, Walter Butler Jr. of Flint, Michigan, and Kwan K. Butler of Grand Rapids, Michigan; one grandson, DeAndre Butler of Georgia; three brothers, Albert Butler Jr. and wife, Althea, of Dolton, Illinois, Freddie Simpson and wife, Shirley, of Byram, and Larrell Johnson of Natchez; three sisters, Carlee Butler Reed, Martha Butler Gray and Isabel Simpson West, all of Natchez, a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The chain has been broken … but will always be loved and remembered.